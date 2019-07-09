FEATURED WARRANT: Deputies are searching for Randy Miller

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in finding a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Randy Miller is wanted for burglary. The photo above, provided by the Sheriff’s Office was taken in February 2019.

Deputies describe Miller as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. They say he is 5′ 4″ and weighs 140 pounds. He was last known to be in the area of Bevier Street in Binghamton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website or via telephone by calling the Sgt. J. M. Clapp at 778-1189. All tips will remain confidential.