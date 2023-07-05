BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Cheyenne Hinz on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Hinz is wanted for Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree. She is 5’4″ and 220 pounds.

Hinz was last known to frequent the Econo Lodge in the Town of Dickinson.

Anyone with information on the location of Hinz is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.