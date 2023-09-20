BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Casey Lyons on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Lyons is wanted for sex offender registration violation. He is six foot one inches and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Lyons was last known to frequent the Park Street area of the City of Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of Lyons is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.