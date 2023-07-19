BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Calvin Bulluck on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Bulluck is wanted for robbery in the third degree and a parole violation. He stands at 5’11” and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

He was last known to frequent the Evans Street area of the City of Binghamton. Anyone with information on the location of Bulluck is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants.