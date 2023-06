BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Allan Holmes on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Holmes is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Holmes is 5’10” and weighs around 240 pounds.

He was last known to frequent the Chenango St. area of the City of Binghamton.