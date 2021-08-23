Feast with the Beasts returns to Ross Park Zoo

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular event returns to the Ross Park Zoo.

Feast with the Beasts returns after a year hiatus.

The event, which is branded bigger and better than ever, takes place this Wednesday at 5:30.

Food and Fire Taphouse will be providing the food and the Binghamton Philharmonic will be playing.

Muckles Ink will also be there, live screen printing the commemorative Feast with the Beast tote bag.

Ticketing is limited, but you can get yours here.

Cost is $65 for a non-member and $55 for members.