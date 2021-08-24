Feast with the Beasts returns to Ross Park Zoo in a new way

BINGHAMTON, NY – Here’s your chance to dine with penguins, leopards, monkeys and more.

Feast with the Beasts is back and better than ever at the Ross Park Zoo.

Food and Fire will provide a 5 course meal with stops throughout the zoo, featuring popular items like wings and pork sliders, as well as their messy mac and cheese, which isn’t normally on the menu.

There will also be vegetarian options for everything and the Binghamton Philharmonic will be playing live.

Executive Director Phil Ginter says that this is a great chance for the community to have a night out in a safe way.

“I think this year you know we weren’t sure what to expect with COVID and certainly the fact that numbers are increasing is not that great but it’s an outdoor event, people will have plenty of room to spread out so we’re excited to welcome folks here to what we think will be a bigger and better feast than we’ve ever had before,” says Ginter.

Admission is $65 for non members and $55 for members.

This includes the Food and Fire feast as well as dessert from Antonio’s, hard cider, seltzer and beer.

Ginter says tickets should be purchased in advance at RossParkZoo.org.