BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Ross Park Zoo is hosting its Feast for the Beasts fundraiser on August 2.

This celebration gives guests an opportunity to dine with their favorite animals while sharing their passion for the zoo. Purchase of a ticket includes a cocktail hour, catered dinner, live entertainment, and more.

The evening will end will an exclusive walk through of the zoo’s 2023 Illumination for Conservation lantern festival.

Tickets go on sale June 16 and are limited.

Tickets are $70 per ticket for zoo members and $75 per ticket for nonmembers. For more information and to purchase a ticket for this event visit the zoo’s website rossparkzoo.org