FDA approves booster shots for vaccinated adults 18 and older

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Federal Drug Administration has approved COVID-19 booster shots for all people 18 and older.

During his weekly COVID-19 briefing, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar encouraged all vaccinated adults to go out and get their boosters if they haven’t already.

Public health officials say it is common and expected that vaccine protection wanes over time.

Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna shots 6 months or longer ago are eligible.

People who got the Johnson and Johnson jab need only wait 2 months.

The health department, primary care providers and pharmacies are all offering vaccinations in our area.

The Broome County Health Department recommends consulting with your physician before deciding to take a mix-and-match approach to getting a different booster.

Meanwhile, as COVID cases continue to rise in the county, Garnar is asking everyone to stay home and get tested if they have any sort of symptoms.

“We’ve heard countless examples of people who are like, ‘Oh, I just had a scratchy throat and thought it was the common cold.’ Then, all of a sudden they’ve got COVID but then they were out for 4 or 5 days interacting with people and possibly infecting people. We have to be very careful that we don’t do that,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the county is continuing to see cases that can be tied to indoor unmasked Halloween gatherings, which makes him concerned for the upcoming holidays.

He says the majority of new cases are coming from younger unvaccinated people.

He says data that’s been added to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard illustrate the correlation as older residents are the most likely to be vaccinated and most of the new cases are coming from people under 30.

So far, the health department has been able to vaccinate 163 children between the ages of 5 and 11, although more have likely been inoculated in doctor’s offices and pharmacies.