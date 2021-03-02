FBI Director testifies about January 6th

WASHINGTON, DC – Today FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Senators for the first time since the January 6th insurrection.

Wray says the agency is working tirelessly to arrest and charge those involved.

But warned the problem is much bigger than just that day.

NewsChannel 34’s Raquel Martin has more.

Wray told senators January 6th highlights a pervasive growing problem in this country the threat of homegrown terror.

In just the last few months he says the number of domestic terrorist cases have soared to roughly 2,000 cases.

“January 6 was not an isolated event,” says Wray.

In his first testimony since the attack on the capitol, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned lawmakers of increasing threats from domestic terrorism and violent white extremists.

“The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now and it’s not going anyway anytime soon,” says Wray.

Wray says white supremacist groups who were among those who stormed the Capitol back in January now make up the bulk of domestic terror threats and told senators the bureau already charged nearly 300 people linked to the insurrection.

“More subjects being identified and charged just about every day,” says Wray.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says it may be time the FBI broaden the definition of domestic terrorism.

“Is the KKK a domestic terrorist group?”

“Well, that there is no legal designation for a domestic terrorist group”

“I don’t know if we should have one or not, but I think it’s time to think about it,” says Graham.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin says it’s crucial to take the threats seriously, and stop ignoring warning signs.

“for too long our federal government has failed to address the growing terrorist menace in our own backyard,” says Durbin.

But Wray insists the FBI is tracking threats and warned Capitol police days before recent attack.



“You think it is enough just to send an email?” says Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“It is more than just an email//having said that, I do not consider what happened on January 6th to be an acceptable result and that is why we’re looking at figuring how to the process could be improved,” says Wray.