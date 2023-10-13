TOWN OF COLESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An enraged father was taken into custody on Thursday after threatening children on a school bus.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Devyn Wilcox, 35, of Harpursville was charged with 27 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class A Misdemeanors and Disorderly Conduct, a Violation. In an effort to confront his children’s bullies, Wilcox allegedly entered a school bus, screaming and threatening the students inside.

On October 12, at approximately 3 p.m., Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Cumber Road in the Town of Colesville for a report of an adult male causing a disturbance on a school bus. According to witnesses and video of the incident, Wilcox entered a stopped Harpursville School District bus and began yelling, screaming, swearing and threatening the children based on alleged bullying claims. Wilcox then singled out two students and entered their bus seats to yell at them.

The bus was occupied by nearly 30 students, ranging from elementary school to high school aged students. The incident continued for nearly five minutes before Wilcox finally exited the bus and left the area.

Wilcox was taken into custody without incident at his residence shortly after patrols arrived at the scene. He was later processed at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility and released on appearance tickets for the Town of Colesville Court at a later date.

After Wilcox was taken into custody, the school bus returned to W.A. Olmstead Elementary, where the school district arranged for reunification between all student passengers and parents.

“As a father, I fully recognize the deep-seeded instinct to want to protect your children, but this individual’s conduct was completely inappropriate, dangerous and just plain wrong,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “I urge all parents who suspect that their children are victims of bullying to do the right thing and work with their school districts to make sure the appropriate measures are taken to end it.”

The investigation remains ongoing.