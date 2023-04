TOWN OF VIRGIL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On April 16th, at approximately 7:40 p.m., the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a UTV crash on South Hill Road in the Town of Virgil.

The UTV, a 2022 SSR side-by-side, was being driven by 54-year-old Bryan Richardson.

According to police reports, Richardson was traveling West on South Hill Road when he lost control of the vehicle, over-corrected its path, and was ejected.

He died at the scene.