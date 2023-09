ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a train pedestrian accident on Monday.

Authorities say 33-year-old Joey Rosa of Endwell was struck while on the tracks between South Kelly Avenue and South Avenue B at around 9:30 p.m.

Detectives say Rosa was known to frequent the area and that the train conductor tried to signal Rosa several times and the engineer was unable to stop the train in time.