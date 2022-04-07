BINGHAMTON, NY – For the first time since 2019, Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network is holding its annual fashion fundraiser in person.

The Guys and Gals Fashion Gala takes place Thursday April 28th at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Binghamton.

40 models, 16 women, 12 men and 14 children between the ages of 2 and 16, will model clothing provided by 17 different local clothing retailers.

Mothers and Babies provides services for pregnant women, new mothers and babies, as well as teen pregnancy prevention education and assistance with acquiring health insurance.

Gala Co-Chair Kerry Gallagher is a working mother of 3 who says she appreciates everything Mothers and babies does for the community.

“This organization is so deserving and worthy of every bit of the time and support that I am able to devote to it. And I only wish I had more to give. Sharon is a fantastic leader and Fashion Gala is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it’s so important,” says Gallagher.

Gallagher will also serve as emcee of the event along with NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke.

The Fashion Gala takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 on Thursday April 28th.

There will also be raffle baskets, a live and silent auction, light fare, a cocktail hour and vednors displaying their products and services.

Tickets are 40 dollars.

For more information, go to MothersandBabies.org.