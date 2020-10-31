Farmstand sells masked pumpkins for Halloween

ENDICOTT, NY – Outside, families could also purchase a fun pumpkin that had something important on them.

The Farmstand next to The Cider Mill in Endicott had a special stand with small pumpkins that had masks and fun faces on them.

Children could take home the pumpkin they choose, and wear the masks they came with to school.

They could also make up the rest of the pumpkin’s faces in any way they wanted.

Farmstand Worker Lissa Witney says the eyes on the pumpkins are different because all you see from people wearing masks are their eyes.

“Some of the kids are very apprehensive about wearing masks, and maybe if they saw a pumpkin wearing a mask, it wouldn’t scare them so bad, that they could wear a mask also. In this way, we wanted to do something that would keep the kids safe at school, and show them the importance of wearing masks,” she said.

The pumpkins were Witney’s idea, and she says they have been popular.

She says she puts out 50 pumpkins every weekend, and they’re all gone by Monday.

She also says leftover masks will be donated to local schools that may be in need of them.