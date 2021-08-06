Farm to school initiative kids taste test

BINGHAMTON, NY – Rock On Cafe is visiting all 15 school districts within B-T BOCES having schools taste test foods.

This is a collaboration between Rock on Cafe, Cornell Cooperative Extension and New York Thursdays to perfect recipes based off results they get.

The other day, they visited CR Weeks Elementary and had kids try a New York Herb Potato Salad.

The students each got a small sample of it and then were asked to vote on if they loved it, liked it, or it’s not their favorite.

Ally Roberts is a soon to be 3rd grader and she says she typically doesn’t like salad.

“I really liked it because I like the seasoning and the peppers in it,” says Roberts.

Roberts mentions that this is something she’d like to see on the menu.

All of these foods they students will taste test throughout the year could possibly end up on the 2022 lunch menu.

New York Thursdays and Rock on Cafe plan to do these taste tests about twice a month on Tuesdays.

The potato salad has a lot of nutritional value in it like red and green bell peppers, fresh herbs and green onions.