Farm to School initiative gives students a virtual look into the life of an apple farmer

APPLE HILLS – Continuing with the Farm to School initiative, students got a virtual look into the life of an apple farmer.

Since the pandemic, it’s been tough to get children out on field trips, so AG in the Classroom started doing “virtual field trips” instead.

The other day about 3,000 students from Broome, Tioga, and Chenango got to talk to Farmer Dave from Apple Hills.

Sarah Atwood, an AG in the Classroom educator says it’s a great way to bring agriculture to the schools.

Atwood also mentions that its National Farm to School Month and National Apple Month, so it’s a great tie in.

“It’s awesome, we can hit those kids that might have been able to go with their parents, grandparents, who ever to an apple farm and pick. They actually got to see it and see what goes on, and it’s live, they got to ask Farmer Dave questions. How cool is that?,” she says.

Students also received apples to enjoy while learning about all the different types of apples.

They also got an exclusive look as to what Farmer Dave does daily.

Every student also received a free donut coupon.

Every apple that kids eat at school are New York Apples as well.

AG in the Classroom plans to have some more field trips like this in the future.