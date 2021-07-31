Fans get the chance to see the Bills in action at training camp Saturday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some did get to see one of the Buffalo Bills playoff games last season. But many Bills fans will get the chance to see the team in person for the first time since the pandemic began.

They will be allowed to watch Saturday’s training camp session at Highmark Stadium.

The practice will start at 10 a.m and wrap up at noon.

The Bills organization says its top goal is keeping fans safe and secure.

“Unvaccinated fans, they need to wear a mask. Vaccinated fans – they do not need to wear a mask. We’re working with our broadcast team, our media relations team, to have some pa message reads, some signage message reads, you know to get the message out on safety,” said Andy Major, vice president of operations and guest experience.

You will need a ticket to attend training camp, those tickets are free and still available.

It will be a cashless experience. This means food and drinks need to be bought with a credit or debit card.