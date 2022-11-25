JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A blaze occurred yesterday at approximately 9:35 a.m. in which the Johnson City Fire Department was called and responded to a building fire at Mountain Shadow Apartments in the Village.

Upon their arrival, crews were met in the street by a resident of apartment A-21 who said her bathroom was on fire.

Fire crews were able to limit the damage to the bathroom, with the rest of the apartment suffering only minor smoke damage.

The apartment was occupied by a female at the time of the fire who stated she was preparing to leave when she noticed flames coming from the ceiling fan.

She escaped with her cat, and no injuries were reported.

The Johnson City Fire Marshal’s conducted an investigation and determined that the ventilation of the fan malfunctioned causing a fire throughout the bathroom.