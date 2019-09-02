Fan Appreciation Day brings the Rumble Ponies season to an end

BINGHAMTON N.Y. -It was all about the fans down at Rumble Town Monday.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies wrapped up their 2019 season with a matinee game at NYSEG Stadium.



Spectators braved a few first inning showers on what is the team’s annual Fan Appreciation Day.



There were a number of end-of-year deals in the gift shop and at the concession stands including periodic 25 cent beer promotions as the team looked to drain the kegs for the off-season.



Managing Director J-B Bayne says fans have responded enthusiastically this season to the team’s new seats and video scoreboard.

“It’s just our way of showing all the fans that we appreciate them coming out during the year, and possibly getting some new fans that come during this last day. And it’s just a beautiful day out and we’re going to hold off the weather,” said Bayne.

Season tickets for 2020 are already on sale and individual game tickets will be available once the schedule is determined next February.



Plus, next year Rumble Town will play host to the Eastern League All-Star Game.



There will be a home run derby on July 14th followed by the game on the 15th.



Tickets for that go on sale on October 15th.

For more information, go to Bingrp.com