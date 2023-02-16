CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Family Planning of South Central New York has opened a new state-of-the-art medical center in Cortland.

The center is located within the Family & Children’s Counseling Services facility at 165 Main Street downtown.

It will operate four days a week and offer a full range of both urgent and non-urgent gynecological and reproductive health care services, including birth control, annual exams, UTI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, and rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing.

Patients can schedule same-day and next-day appointments, or virtual phone and video visits via phone at 607-250-9004 or online at fpscny.org.

Walk-Ins will also be accepted.