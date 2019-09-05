Family of a local 3 year-old diagnosed with a serious, rare disease to hold fundraiser

HALLSTEAD P.A – A local family is asking for support for their toddler.

Adeline is three years old, and is facing some health complications. The little girl was admitted to the upstate Children’s Hospital after a sudden health decline.

The test results showed white matter disease on her brain and Syringomyelia down her entire spinal cord.

Adeline is currently in care at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is being treated with a diagnosis of leukodystrophy, a rare disease that affects the brain, spinal cord and nerves.

The disorders she’s experencing will disrupt her growth and greatly affect her body.

The tend to worsen over time.

The family is holding a fundraiser for Adeline’s extensive medical care and travel expenses.

The fundraiser will take place on October 12, 2019 at the American Legion Post 357, in Hallstead, from 1-5.

$10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-10, kids under 5 are free.

Please contact Irene Phillips at 427-2155 or Tina Bryan at 624-4554 for donations or questions.

You can also learn more or donate through Adeline’s gofundme.