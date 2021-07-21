Family Fun day at Ross Park Zoo

BINGMANTON, NY- Ross Park Zoo is inviting families to the park to celebrate the lifting of COVID restrictions, and enjoy the zoo along with special entertainment.

Family Fun day will take place on Saturday, July 24th from 12 to 3, with a rain date of July 31st.

The event will have opportunities for the public to receive free COVID vaccines at no cost.

There will also be a DJ, a juggler, a magician, and an ice cream truck for families to enjoy.

The first 50 children to arrive will get free entry into the park.