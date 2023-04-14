BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Crews officially broke ground on a new facility to expand mental health and addiction services in the community.

Family and Children’s Counseling Services held a groundbreaking ceremony today at 257 Main Street in Binghamton to commemorate the new, 9,000 square foot, two-story building that should be complete in about a year.

The facility will be connected to the organization’s home base directly adjacent.

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says that especially since the pandemic, there has been an increased demand for telehealth supports.

“We are still dealing with a mental health crisis. We are still dealing with an epidemic. Ask any teacher, ask any social worker, ask any police officer what they have to deal with on a daily basis. There are simply not enough resources available for the people in need, and not enough people talking about the shortage of those resources.”

The new facility will include expanded substance treatment programs, an upgraded HVAC system for better air quality, off street parking, improved accessibility for people with disabilities, and more.

The organization secured over 4 million dollars of the estimated 5 million dollar project through grants from the Department of Health, state assembly, and American Rescue Plan Act funding from both Broome County and the City of Binghamton.