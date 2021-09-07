Fall-themed things to do in Binghamton

Binghamton is a city in, and the county seat of, Broome County, New York, United States.

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that’s September, the start of fall is not far off.

Here are the top fall places to visit in Binghamton, according to our staff.

The Cider Mill

From cider and donuts to candy apples and seasonal pies, the Cider Mill opens in early August and stays open through December.

2. Apple Hills

Apple picking is a fall staple, and Apple Hills has plenty of apples to choose from. Apple picking typically starts in early September, but those looking to head out should check the website for produce availability. Afterward, visit their cafe/store!

3. Pumpkin Farms

Pumpkins are another staple for fall when the time comes, and there are tons of great places to get them around town. Jackson’s Pumpkin Farm in Endicott and Iron Kettle Pumpkin Farm in Candor are great places to visit as well, as they have “pumpkin people,” hayrides, fall food, kids’ activities and more.

4. Corn Maze

Corn mazes are another great fall activity to do with friends and family. Stoughton Farm in Newark Valley has a great, unique maze every year. This year is their 17th season of the 8 acre maize, and this year’s is entitled “Web of Wonderment.” The maize will open on Saturday, September 18.

5. Hikes

There’s no better way to see the changing leaves than a hike! Multiple locations around the area provide fantastic views, including the free Binghamton University Nature preserve, Chenango River Walk, Otsiningo Park and so much more!

6. Otinsingo Park Scarecrow Contest

Another great way to celebrate fall and show off your creativity is the Otinsingo Park Scarecrow contest. Get a group together and design a great scarecrow. Entries are due by September 24.

7. Football games or other sporting events

Support your local high school by going to a game or two!

Did we miss any fall activities? Let us know!