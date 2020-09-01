Fall attraction guidelines

NEW YORK – With a new season just around the corner, Governor Cuomo released new guidelines for fall attractions around the state.

The go-ahead has been given to activities deemed low risk and outdoors.

Corn mazes are allowed to open at reduced capacity with social distancing, as are pick your own fruit and vegetable operations.

Hayrides can open with frequently touched surfaces sanitized between rides and social distancing on the ride.

Haunted Houses will also be allowed to open.

Petting zoos will not be permitted.