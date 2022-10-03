BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A national organization focused on strengthening the relationships between the community and law enforcement is establishing the movement here in Broome County.

Faith and Blue started in 2020 to facilitate safer, stronger, and more unified communities through faith-based organizations.

This weekend, faith organizations, law enforcement and communities across the country will be engaging in activities and discussions to better understand one another, and create positive relationships.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says that involving faith leaders generally deescalates a situation, and tends to result in more honest, and direct conversation.

“So by getting everyone at the same table, breaking bread, having engaging community activities, we can start to break down the barriers that exist maybe out there in the community , and really show everyone that we’re all on the same team, that we all care about the same issues, and that’s neighborhood safety ultimately.”

This Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. there will be a community discussion roundtable question and answer session led by faith leaders and local law enforcement.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a barbecue and activities taking place at Rec Park.

Faith leaders from Riverside Drive Church, Hands of Hope Ministry and River of Life Church will be participating throughout the weekend.