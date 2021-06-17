Fairy Door Trail of Broome County & Nearby gets kids and family outdoors to hunt for fairies

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s that time of year where fairies emerge once again in Broome County.

The 2021 Fairy Door Trail contest is underway, and will run through end of the month.

The way the contest works is little fairy doors are placed around the county to be found by children and parents.

Each time a door is found, points are collected, with prizes at the end for those have the most points.

Mom Amanda Smith has done the trail ever since it started 3 years ago with her children, Harper, Ruby and Carter.

“We love finding the doors and all of the magic it brings to our little ones, the little kids love the prizes and the sparkles and the magic and everything about it,” says Smith.

“It’s really an encouragement for families and kids to do something fun together, get outside, explore their community and embrace magic. And who can’t stand a little more magic in today’s world, right?” says Fairy Commissioner Traci Pena.

There’s still time to start the hunt.

The trail started with 13 doors, with some additional ones being placed on June 26th.

For more information, check out 2021 Fairy Door Trail of Broome County and Nearby on Facebook, or send an email to MagicComestoBroomeCounty@gmail,com.