VESTAL, NY – A large martial arts tournament is coming to SUNY Broome this Saturday, 6/4. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the SUNY Broome West Gym, is the eighth-annual Fairbanks Karate Tournament in support of Traci’s Hope.

Over one-hundred and fifty competitors from across the North-East are currently registered. Some of the competitions include karate forms, board breaking, sparring, and weapons demonstrations.

The extreme breaking event showcases students puncturing garden blocks, concrete, baseball bats, and coconuts, all using traditional karate moves.

Participants range from two year-olds up to grown adults.

Master Cathy Fairbanks says, “We do not only get to train in self defense, but it gives people a place to belong. It also gives people the confidence, and letting out stress too. And also we become an environment we’re really like a family, so therefore, somebody might be feeling isolated or on their own, they come into the martial arts school and there’s so many people that care about you.”

This year’s tournament is dedicated to the late Blake Thrasher, a black belt at Fairbanks Karate. In honor of Thrasher’s legacy, one competitor will be receiving an entire year’s worth of lessons at Fairbanks Karate.

There will be a 50/50 raffle as well as a silent auction; all of the proceeds go to benefit Traci’s Hope.

All of the items available at the auction were donated by students at Fairbanks Karate or local businesses.

Admission is five dollars at the door.

Traci’s Hope is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to help people diagnosed with breast cancer. The organization will help pay for many different services that insurance companies will not pay for.

While at the event, look for Master Cathy Fairbanks at the Sandy Hook’s Promise table. Sandy Hook’s Promise is an organization dedicated to increasing gun safety in schools, and recognizing the telling signs of someone at risk to hurt themselves or others.

For more information, go to http://www.fairbankskarate.com/ and click on tournament.