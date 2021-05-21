Fairbanks Karate “Life After COVID” tournament benefits Traci’s Hope

VESTAL, NY – Fairbanks Karate is hosting its 7th annual tournament, but this year it will be at the Sports Complex on Route 434.

The tournament is called “Life After COVID” with the proceeds going to Traci’s Hope.

Traci’s Hope was started back in 2005 by Traci Gibson when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Gibson wanted to raise money to give to other women with cancer to help pay for the expenses insurance doesn’t cover, like groceries.

This martial arts tournament will be one of the first ones in over a year.

Owner Cathy Fairbanks says teams are coming from all over the Northeast to compete.

“Well first off is getting people together to learn a little bit more about Traci’s Hope and raise funds for Traci’s Hope in her memory and just getting people together to compete and have friendships. Everybody has been cooped up for a year or more and just feeling the love that everybody is going to share,” she said.

There will be over 100 people competing at the tournament tomorrow.

It starts at 10 and will go to about 3.

There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, face paint, balloon animals, a food truck, and more.

This event is open to the public.