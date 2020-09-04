“Fair Food Drive Thru Feast” to take place at the Tioga County Fairgrounds

OWEGO, NY – Summer isn’t over yet at the Tioga County Fairgrounds with the “Fair Food Drive Thru Feast”.

It’s been tough not actually having the county fair this year due to COVID-19, but the board members figured out a safe and fun alternative.

Fair-goer favorites will be sold through this unique drive-thru experience.

The Gillette family has been the carnival provider for the last 3 years and was more than willing to provide their famous carnival foods for this event.

Board member Jonathan Marks is ready to bring the festivities back in a safe way.

“We’re thrilled that we’re able to provide something for our village, town and county. The lack of everything else; people want to get out. They want to do something and we couldn’t think of nothing better than providing food and fun for people on Labor Day weekend,” says Marks.

The weather looks promising just in time for the feast.

The event will take place this weekend, with it opening tonight until 8, tomorrow noon to 8, and Sunday noon to 6 at Marvin Park in Owego.