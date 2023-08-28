TOWN OF MAINE, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) A failed home invasion in the Town of Maine has led to the arrest of two Binghamton residents.

In the evening of August 23, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Bradley Creek Road for the report of an attempted burglary and shots fired. During the investigation, deputies established that a masked individual had been actively attempting to unlawfully enter the residence before pointing a firearm at the homeowner. The homeowner exchanged gun fire with the individual, causing the assailant to flee the scene.

Throughout the investigation, it was determined that Jayvon Phillip, 21, and Rozlyn Warthen, 31, had gone to the residence armed with illegal handguns in an attempt to rob the homeowner. Phillip sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the incident and was being treated at a local hospital, where he and Warthen were later arrested. The homeowner was uninjured and was found to have defended himself and his home within his legal rights.

Phillip and Warthen were each charged with the following:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony

Attempted Burglary in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

During the investigation, deputies determined this attack was not random and the homeowner was specifically targeted.

“I’d like to thank the dedicated men and women of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Detectives divisions for their quick response and thorough investigation throughout this process to ensure these two individuals were apprehended quickly and efficiently. This case also highlights the right of every day, law-abiding homeowners to be able to legally defend themselves,” said Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar.

The investigation is currently open and active. If anyone has additional information related to this case, please call the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at 607-778-1196 and reference Case 23-19174.