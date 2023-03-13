JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After many years of mostly behind the scenes work, the Goodwill Theatre is preparing to put its best face forward.

The historic theater built by Endicott-Johnson founder George F. Johnson for the entertainment of his workers is undergoing a facelift.

The large, broken arched windows on the facade have been removed and will be replaced with all new steel windows that are expected to come in in June.

The original metal and glass doors to the lobby are being repaired.

The work is being covered by a 500 thousand dollar grant from the New York State Office of Parks and Rec with Goodwill providing 200 thousand in matching funds.

CEO Naima Kradjian says this is the last major project of the first phase of the complex’s rehabilitation which included purchasing and demolishing some neighboring structures and stabilizing the Goodwill and Firehouse buildings.

“It’s a beautiful design by Sanford Lacey, a very important architect. It’s got this beautiful beaux-arts symmetry withg the columns and this look. It’s an elegant front of the building.”

This is file video of the facade from before the windows were removed.

Kradjian says she has plans in the coming years to also add an electronic apron sign over the doorway similar to the sort of signs that adorn Broadway theaters in Manhattan.

She says plans for Phase 2 of the Goodwill Theatre Complex rehab will be announced later this month.