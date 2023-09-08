BINGHAMTON, NY. (WIVT/WBGH) – The oldest art group in Greater Binghamton is celebrating its 125th anniversary by unveiling a new mural that honors its history.

The Fine Arts Society of the Southern Tier, or FASST, presented a three-part mobile mural at the Roberson Museum today. The piece represents over a century’s worth of history in Binghamton, showcasing art from the points of view of 30 different local artists. The mural features popular landmarks and significant events using a variety of different media such as watercolor, collage, and charcoal.

President of FASST Janice Wood says the group was inspired to be a part of the mural movement taking place in the community.

“Generally, when you see murals they’re all one and in one statement, but we felt we really wanted to include the different periods but also the different artists. We have over 30 artists on here and we are really proud to have that many. It really did make a big difference,” said Wood.

The mural will be on display at the Roberson Musuem until the end of October. After that, it’ll be taken to the Oakdale Commons. Wood says the mobile mural can be displayed at any location and can be hosted by members of the community.