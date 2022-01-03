BINGHAMTON, NY – With the CDC changing quarantine guidelines for COVID exposures last week, it’s a little confusing to know how long to quarantine for and when you should get tested.

Per the CDC, if you were exposed to COVID-19 and unvaccinated or unboosted (more than 6 months out from last MRNA vaccine or more than 2 months out from last dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine) you should quarantine for 5 days and wear a mask in public for the next 5.

If you are vaccinated and have received your booster, you do not have to quarantine as long as you don’t have symptoms, though you should wear a mask in public for 10 days.

As a general rule, it is a good idea to test for the virus around day 5 after the exposure.

“Exposed” means you have been within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more within a 24 hour period.

Healthcare workers have separate guidance put in place by the CDC.

Though sometimes used interchangeably, quarantine and isolation are different.

A quarantine occurs when you may have been exposed to the virus and do not know if you were infected.

Isolation is when you are surely positive with COVID-19, even if you do not have symptoms.