JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Village of Johnson City Water Department will be flushing hydrants starting today and residents may experience fluctuations in pressure and/or discolored water.

Hydrants from Jay Street to Ukrainian Hill Road will be flushed along with hydrants from Harry L. Drive to Leigh Street.

According to the Village, the temporary water discoloration does not pose a health hazard. If you experience this issue, run your cold water tap until it clears up.

During periods of discoloration, you should postpone washing clothes and limit your use of hot water.

For more information, contact the Johnson City Water Department at 607-797-2523.