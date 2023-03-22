VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the New York State DOT, motorists should expect daily lane closures along both directions of the Vestal Parkway (State Route 434) from now until approximately October 15th.

The closures will be between Murray Hill Road in the Town of Vestal and Pennsylvania Avenue in the City of Binghamton, weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The DOT says that motorists should anticipate travel delays and build extra time into their schedule.

These closures are expected due to the ongoing multi-purpose pedestrian path “Greenway” project.