Expanded booster shots

WASHINGTON DC – Around the country, the number of covid-19 cases is spiking, even in states with high vaccination rates.

And more people 65 and older are ending up hospitalized according to the CDC.

“No vaccines is 100% effective,” says White House Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the rising number of break through cases doesn’t mean the COVID-19 vaccines don’t work.

“Unvaccinated people were 13 times more likely to become infected than fully vaccinated. And unvaccinated people were 20 times more likely to die than fully vaccinated people – and that is the states of Texas,” says Fauci.

But leading health experts say they’re learning the vaccine’s effectiveness does decrease over time especially in the face of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Still CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says there’s also good news.

“When we compare rates of covid19 disease between those who are vaccinated with two doses and those who have received a booster dose, the rate of disease is markedly lower for those who received their booster shot,” says Walensky.

That’s why the United States is moving closer to approving booster shots for all adults.

“CDC will quickly review the safety and effectiveness data as soon as we hear from FDA,” says Walensky.

Boosters are already approved for people 65 and older or those who are at high risk due to their health or occupation or living settings.

Anyone 18 and older who received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine can get a booster, too.