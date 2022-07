BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Exit 5 ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to U.S. Route 11 and the intersection of U.S. Route 11 and Old Front Street will reopen on August 4th, just in time for the Spiedie Fest.

Work continues up until that date and motorists will still need to use the various detours in the area until then. Motorists should anticipate delays until the ramp is fully reopened.