Executive Branch transparency issues

ALBANY, NY – The New York Attorney General’s report on COVID-19 and nursing homes last week highlighted issues with transparency when it comes to the state’s executive branch.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on efforts lawmakers are working on to push for more answers now, and in the future.

In an effort to get more information on COVID-19 nursing home resident deaths, Assembly Republicans have a new strategy to subpoena the State Department of Health.

They’ve sent out petitions to the Oversight, Analysis and Investigation Committee, the Health Committee and the Aging Committee urging members to sign on.

((Joe Angelino, NYS Assemblymember))

The situation of a loved one dying is always emotional. What makes this particularly tragic is loved ones of those who passed don’t know simple questions- where, when and in some cases how their loved one passed.

Republican Assemblyman Angelino who is on the Oversight Committee says only a simple majority of four out of the seven lawmakers would need to be on the petition to draw up a legislative subpoena.

But, Democrat Assemblyman Phil Steck, who is also a member on the Oversight Committee says of the petition:

((Phil Steck, NYS Assemblymember))

I think that’s kind of beating a dead horse now for political reasons. The Attorney General has already released a comprehensive report.

Steck says while he’s supported the proposal of an independent study, if there was criminal wrongdoing, it’s up to the Attorney General to prosecute that.

Meanwhile Angelino says the AG report does not paint the full picture.

((Joe Angelino, NYS Assemblymember))

First off, the numbers we have to explain the discrepancy. Second, the numbers don’t explain who knew what, who knew what and when, and also the loved ones left behind want to know where and when their loved one died.

Steck says a bigger issue is the problem with Freedom of Information Law process.

((Phil Steck, NYS Assemblymember))

I think the broader question here is why we don’t get accurate information from the Cuomo Administration…What happens is when you make your request, if it’s denied you have to appeal to the same agency that denied your request. And then if they deny it again you have to go to court.

He says that can be time consuming and costly, which is why he’s drafted a bill to reform it.

((Phil Steck, NYS Assemblymember))

I’ve introduced new legislation to say that ok, if you want to appeal this, you can appeal to what’s called the Committee on Open Government which are experts on Freedom of Information Laws and therefore, I think that would go a long way to opening up the public information that the Governor should be providing.

In response to a judge’s ruling on a FOIL lawsuit against the Department of Health from the Empire Center, in regard to the nursing home death numbers, the DOH said it’s in the process of responding and updating the DOH website with public information.