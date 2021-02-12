Excellus promotes vaccine with communities of color

BINGHAMTON, NY – A major health insurer in Upstate New York is working to convince communities of color that the COVID vaccines are safe and effective.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield says Black and brown communities have suffered higher rates of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths for a variety of reasons.

For starters, many of the them are employed as frontline workers who cannot do their jobs remotely.

Many also live in housing where it is difficult to socially distance.

Plus, rates of certain comorbidities such as diabetes or uncontrolled high blood pressure are higher among minority populations who also have often had issues accessing healthcare.

Chief Pharmacy Officer Doctor Mona Chitre says Excellus is committed to addressing the problem.

“To the communities that have been historically underserved by the healthcare system, to those who may not have had access to the healthcare system, that’s acknowledged. And we’re going to do better. We need to do better. And it starts with your TV show, it starts with the work we’re doing as a community. The virus is impacting all of us but disproportionately the brown and Black communities, the underserved communities,” says Chitre.

Chitre says information and education are key to combating vaccine hesitancy.

And she warns those who have been vaccinated that they still need to wear masks and follow other safety protocols as they may still carry the virus and be able to transmit it to others.