BINGHAMTON, NY – Nonprofit organizations located in upstate New York can now apply for a monetary award through Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

Through the Community Health Awards, the company is looking to help fund health and wellness programs.

The application window opened on Tuesday, 2/17, and will close on March 17th.

There are 50 awards available, with funding up to $5,000 each.

“As a nonprofit health plan, our mission is to provide access to affordable health care and continually work to improve the health and health care of residents in the communities we serve,” said Jessica Renner, regional president, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “The company’s Community Health Awards are an opportunity to help support organizations in our community that share our mission of improving access to care and advancing specific health outcomes.”

Funding from these awards are intended to support programs that benefit individual health and the health of the population, as well as reduce ethnic and racial disaparities.

This can include economic stability, education access and quality, social and community support, healthcare access and quality, neighborhood and built environment and race, ethnic and cultural competency, to name a few.

Interested non-profits can click here for more information as well as an application.

Winners will be chosen in May.