Ewelina Zajac-Holdrege honored as “Entrepreneur of the Year”

BINGHAMTON, NY – The owner of a small business that specializes in branding, packaging and web design is being recognized state-wide.

Idea Kraft is Greater Binghamton’s only full-service creative agency that was created back in 2011 by Founder Ewelina Zajac-Holdrege.

She is one of 6 awardees selected by New York State’s Entrepreneurial Assistance Centers and the only awardee located in Upstate New York.

New York State’s E-A-C helps small businesses create business plans, how to start and manage a business, connects you with other professionals, and more.

Zajac-Holdrege has utilized the E-A-C for a couple of years now and it really helped her get the certification as a women owned business in N-Y-S.

“This was really a nice surprise to us that we were recognized. There’s a lot of small to medium size businesses, successful businesses and entrepreneurs in New York State, so we feel very fortunate and blessed that we were recognized,” says Zajac-Holdrege.

She mentions that this is award is not just for her, it’s a recognition for her entire team, clients, and community partners she’s gained over the years.

She received her award last week at the Entrepreneur Assistance Centers’ 2021 Annual Conference and Award Ceremony.