Everything you need to know for the 2021 Spiedie Fest

BINGHAMTON, NY – A beautiful forecast has Spiedie Fest organizers excited to bring people out to Otsiningo Park this weekend.

The Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally held a news conference today to release final details of the 3 day event.

The festival was moved from its customary first weekend in August to October in response to the pandemic.

Event Coordinator Dave Pessagno says the concert lineup of Barenaked Ladies on Friday, Billy Currington on Saturday and Martina McBride on Sunday is the best in the history of Spiedie Fest.

“Tickets are still on sale. If you’re local, go to Wegman’s and get them at Wegman’s, go to the Arena box office, pick them up there. You can get them on Ticketmaster but I advise for you if you are local to go to either Wegman’s or the Arena box office and not pay the fees that Ticketmaster has,” says Pessagno.

Reminder that you must have a concert ticket to enter the screened off concert area.

Each concert costs $25.

Pessagno says there’s no where else where you can see any of these acts that affordably, and get admission to the festival as well.

Caution that Barnaked Ladies starts at 6 PM on Friday because they need to fly to Las Vegas that night.

So try to get out of work early that day and make it a Friday Half Day.

Gates open at noon.

For more information, go to SpiedieFest.com.