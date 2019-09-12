‘Everyday Life, Every Day Art’ exhibit now open in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. – A new exhibit looks to unveil the extraordinary in ordinary life.

Everyday Life, Every Day Art, an exhibition to benefit the Tioga Arts Council and Tioga County Anti-Hunger Task Force, is now open at Cloud Croft Studios in Owego.

The gallery features 156 different pieces submitted by 63 artists that all work from within a 100 mile radius of Owego.

Thirty percent of each piece sold at the exhibit will benefit the Arts Council and Anti-Hunger task force.

Tioga Arts Council Executive Director Christina Di Stefano says this exhibit is another great example of the incredible artistic talent in our region.

“I believe firmly that when the arts thrive the community thrives. Artists are our neighbors, they’re entrepreneurs and they are creatives making our communities a better more vibrant place. It’s important to support them by coming to show and if its within your means to purchase some artwork,” she said.

Cloud Croft Studios is located at 1003 Sanford Road.

Everyday Life, Every Day Art is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday noon to 5:00 pm from now until October 5th.