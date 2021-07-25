Every Dog’s Dream holds mini-carnival fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY, NY — The Every Dog’s Dream Rescue has thrown a mini-carnival of its own to support its animals.

Selling carnival themed snacks like popcorn, cotton candy, and sno-cones, the shelter hoped to raise money at the pop up fundraiser in Johnson City near PetCo.

Run by a group of volunteers, the Every Dog’s Dream Rescue shelter relies on donations to aid animals in the community until they can find a home of their own.

Shelter volunteer Josie Rhinebault says that they wanted to have some fun while raising much needed funds.

“We thought it was a fun idea for anyone who couldn’t make it to the local fairs and you can come get some snacks and help raise some money for the Cats at Every Dog’s Dream,” Rhinebault said.

The shelter currently has many cats available for adoption.

An application to adopt, as well as information on donations and volunteering, can be found on their website.