LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This summer in Lake George is a great time for beach visits, lake cruises, and live music. Around it all, festivals for crafts, food and more trace their own path throughout the summer schedule.

This weekend, the 6th annual Adirondack Wine & Food Festival kicks off a season of crafts and culinary delights in the village. Find out when to be at Shepard Park, Charles R. Wood Park and other places in the area – and how much money you should expect to spend. While you’re in the area, check out the full list of live music headed to the lake during the summer season.

6th annual Adirondack Wine & Food Festival Two-day festival inviting over 120 craft food and beverage businesses, including wines, meads, ales, cheeses, chocolates, and special cooking exhibitions. Hosted by Adirondack Winery, benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Charles R. Wood Festival Commons $45 admission

LGFD Craft Festival A two-weekend craft fair held in June and August by the Lake George Fire Department. All-day Friday-Sunday June 24-26 and Aug. 19-21 Shepard Park

Lake George Arts & Craft Festival Three-day event featuring over 125 artists and artisans, including woodworking, glass and ceramic crafts, food, and more. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 29-31 Charles R. Wood Festival Commons

