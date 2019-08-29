Evergreen Cemetery receives grant that will help long term preservation



OWEGO NY – Owego is receiving an eight thousand dollar grant that will help in the maintenance and repairs of Evergreen Cemetery



The grant, funded by Preserve New York, will fund a landscape architecture company to assess and develop long-term preservation plans, as portions of the graveyard is in disrepair.



Owego was one of 70 grant applications.



The cemetery, founded in 1851, is know to host walking tours and public events.



The long term management plan is intended to ensure the grounds stay beautiful for years to come.