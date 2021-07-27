Events during NBC Primetime Olympic coverage tonight July 27th

Tonight at the Tokyo Olympics, a stunning turn of events in the Women’s Gymnastics team final… and Katie Ledecky swims an Olympic double in the 200 free and 1500 free finals. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on NBC.

Events listed in the order expected to air, subject to change.



DAYTIME

The afternoon begins with Women’s Canoeing and the K-1 Slalom Final. Evy Leibfarth (17 –Bryson City, NC) is set to become the youngest person ever to represent the U.S. in canoe slalom. We’ll go to Beach Volleyball USA’s April Ross & Alix Klineman go against Spain… and in Cycling, Women’s Mountain Bike.



Then it’s the Surfing Finals. Carissa Moore (Honolulu, HI) is a gold medal favorite, a four-time world champion, and top-ranked woman on the 2021 Championship Tour. Fellow American Caroline Marks (Melbourne Beach, FL) is also expected to contend for a spot on the podium. In the men’s competition, Kolohe (koh-LOW-hay) Andino (San Clemente, CA) was matched against his friend and American teammate John John Florence (Honolulu, HI). Just 30 seconds into the 30-minute heat, Andino pulled off a move called a frontside air reverse, which earned him the highest-scoring maneuver of the competition up to that point.



Plus…

Swimming – Qualifying Heats covering 5 events and 14 races

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final

Softball Final – The United States and Japan have been the top two nations in softball at the Tokyo Games, but their rivalry goes back even further. At the 2008 Beijing Games, Japan defeated the U.S. in the final, becoming the only other nation to win Olympic softball gold (the U.S. has won three).



PRIMETIME

Women’s Gymnastics – The most unexpected event of this Olympics plays out in primetime tonight in the Women’s Team Final.

LIVE Swimming Finals tonight include a Katie Ledecky double-header, as she competes for Gold in both the 200m Free as well as the 1500m Free. Also tonight, the Men’s 200m Fly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, and the Men’s 4x200m Free.



PRIME WEST

Canoeing – Women’s Slalom qualifying run



PRIME PLUS In Women’s Cycling, it’s the Time Trial and we’ll also feature Water Polo – U.S. Women vs. Hungary along with live look-ins to Men’s Basketball.



