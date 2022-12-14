BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna counties and local events have already been postponed.

The National Weather Service calling for heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, ice accumulations, and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

The storm is expected to begin tomorrow morning and last through Friday evening.

Here is a list of local events that have been cancelled or postponed:

A Luminary Evening: The Downtown Arts District by Candlelight – Postponed until Sunday, December 18th (6-9 p.m.)

Pet Photos With Santa at Matthews Subaru – Postponed until Thursday, December 22nd (4-6 p.m.)

